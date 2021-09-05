Business people

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

• Nathan Harris has been promoted to city president of Citizens Bank in Fayetteville. Harris graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance from Arkansas State University. • Justin "JB" Biddle has accepted a new role at the Umarex USA as vice president of marketing. He served as the director of marketing for the family owned outdoor sport and recreation company out of Fort Smith. Biddle holds an associate of applied science degree in graphic design from Oklahoma State University in Okmulgee.

