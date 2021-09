The Unown are unique Pokémon that appear every so often in Pokémon Go. Sometimes they can appear in the wild, and other times you’ll have to beat them in raids to capture them. When you have to battle against them in raids, you’ll want to bring a reliable team with you to deal with them effectively, especially if you plan to battle them by yourself. These are all of Unown’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in the mobile game.