ADRIAN SMITH: A busted budget
Not long ago, I wrote about the unacceptable spending levels set by Democrats in appropriations bills, which annually fund the federal government. Now, just a few weeks later, the Democrats are moving forward with additional spending plans for fiscal year 2022 and beyond. The primary goal for Speaker Pelosi and President Biden is to enact a massive $3.5 trillion wish-list on top of the current federal spending. This is occurring only months after Democrats enacted President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, a major contributor to our economy’s rising inflation.starherald.com
