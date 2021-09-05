CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ADRIAN SMITH: A busted budget

By ADRIAN SMITH U.S. Representative
Star-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot long ago, I wrote about the unacceptable spending levels set by Democrats in appropriations bills, which annually fund the federal government. Now, just a few weeks later, the Democrats are moving forward with additional spending plans for fiscal year 2022 and beyond. The primary goal for Speaker Pelosi and President Biden is to enact a massive $3.5 trillion wish-list on top of the current federal spending. This is occurring only months after Democrats enacted President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, a major contributor to our economy’s rising inflation.

starherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Economy#Democrats#National Debt#Green New Deal#Americans#Nebraskans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsRolla Daily News

Congressman Smith Capitol Report: Bernie's Budget

Biden’s Inflation Crisis. Biden’s Border Crisis. Biden’s Energy Crisis. Biden’s Afghanistan Crisis. Since President Biden came to office, his administration’s policies have led to serious challenges for our country. This week, Washington Democrats jammed through a budget that will only make each of these crises worse and in doing so...
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
Presidential Electionwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

Greene, Cawthorn planning to skip Sept. 18 rally as Capitol Hill gears up

Two conservatives who've argued that some who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 were unfairly prosecuted aren't expected to attend the event defending those rioters. Amid rising concerns on the Hill about potential violence during a Sept. 18 rally defending those arrested during the Capitol riot, two well-known House conservatives who have described some Jan. 6 insurrectionists as "political prisoners" say they’re not planning to attend this month's event.
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...
NFLPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers was a mistake, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy