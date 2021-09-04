Recap and highlights: Washington State drops first game of season to Utah State

Football is back but for real this time. After a funky and almost not real 2020 season, the Utes will kick off what should be a normal 2021 season. They take the field against Weber State to open the season at a newly expanded Rice-Eccles Stadium. Behind Charlie Brewer the Utah offense will attempt to get a quick jump on the Wildcats and attempt to flex their muscle. The question going into this game is the health and stability of the offensive line, which gives me a bit of heartburn. Coach Whitt did say in his presser that the group is deep and ready to play, but it does seem to be a bit of a mix-match unit. On defense, the Utes return pretty much everybody and have added some depth with the additions from the transfer portal. I think everyone will be watching Devin Lloyd to see how he leads this offense, and if they can stifle an experienced FCS team used to winning.