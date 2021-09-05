Sandy’s Selections: New Books to Read in September

“Still Life: The Myths and Magic of Mindful Living,” by Rebecca Pacheco. (HarperCollins Publishers, 2021) Pacheco’s second book is about mindfulness, misconceptions about meditation, plus, she says, “what to do when we can't meditate, when life gets in the way — which it has a knack for doing!” The book challenges readers to work toward joy with such tools as waking up in the present, reclaiming the moment, and living life fully. The Falmouth native and meditation teacher's Cape experiences enter into her writing, including a chapter about finding peace in nature that includes her account of a sixth-grade overnight class trip to the Cape Cod National Seashore. Pacheco is also author of 2016’s “Do Your Om Thing.”