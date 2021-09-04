Surprisingly Simple Baked Brie Appetizer

Are you down to the wire for a great appetizer for a Labor Day gathering (or just hanging out at home with family)? This is my go-to, absolute crowd-pleasing, never any leftovers recipe. The first time I tried out this baked brie appetizer, I was pleasantly surprised because my pickiest eaters actually loved it. Plus, it was so easy to make it took maybe 5 minutes of prep time with next to no clean-up. That’s because you use a canister of crescent rolls for the shell, which cuts down on much of the prep work. I’ve also found that I never return home with any of it – which is always a good sign – and I’m frequently asked about the recipe.