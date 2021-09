It was a tale of two halves for the Cumberland Pirates but Cumberland did just enough to get the win 26-22 over the 6th Ranked Tuscola Warriors. Cumberland jumped out to a 7-0 lead with 8 minutes left in the first half with a Galen Martinez 40 yard touchdown run. Cumberland would add another score on a Logan Thilker 15 yard touchdown run, with 44.4 seconds left in the first half. Cumberland would then strip the ball on the ensuing kickoff and ran it back for a touchdown to take a 19-0 lead into halftime.