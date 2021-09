Texas A&M (-28.5) Kent State scored at the highest rate in college football’s 2020 season, generating 49.8 points per game. The Golden Flashes, led by star quarterback Dustin Crum, aim to sustain that breathtaking scoring output as they travel to one of the most intense environments in the land. Around 100,000 fans decked in maroon are expected at Kyle Field to cheer on a Texas A&M team coming off its most successful season of the 21st century. The Aggies won the Orange Bowl to cap off a 9-1 campaign and hope to ride that wave of momentum into 2021.