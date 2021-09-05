MORGAN_JORDAN_225.jpg

SPRING HILL — The Bronco football team returns some of the premier players in the Frontier League from last season in senior defensive back Zach Knowlton, senior tight end Keegan Crotchett, senior wide out Daniel Mitchell and junior running back Draven Pipken. Knowlton was a first-team Spotlight football team selection on offense and defense. He was first-team multipurpose on offense and first-team defensive back. Knowlton had 27 receptions for 393 yards and three touchdowns. He ran the ball 25 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. He made 30 tackles. Knowlton had two tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He was part of a defense that was ranked No. 1 in Class 5A at Spring Hill through most of the season. Crotchett was a first-team selection at tight end. Corchett was a big force on the ground game as a blocker and made some big down-field blocks as well. He caught 11 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell was a second-team selection. Pipken was a second-team selection at running back. Senior lineman Carson Stear was a second-team selection on offense.