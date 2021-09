A Taliban member reportedly compared women to “sliced melons” being sold in a market in misogynist and objectifying remarks to a journalist in a video that has since gone viral on social media.The Taliban’s dubious claims of respecting women’s rights – compared to their record in their previous rule – have come under international scrutiny after the insurgents wrested control of Afghanistan once the US pulled its troops out of the country.The video, shared by a BBC Persian correspondent on Twitter, showed the Taliban member justifying the need for women to wear the hijab. It is not clear when...