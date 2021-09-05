CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrey runs for 244 yards, 3 TDs as North Texas rolls

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENTON, Texas (AP) — DeAndre Torrey ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and North Texas opened the season with a 44-14 romp over FCS-member Northwestern State. Torrey staked the Mean Green to a 7-0 lead with a 24-yard TD run with 4:35 left in the first quarter. His second touchdown run came from 32 yards out to put North Texas up 14-7 with 12:22 left before halftime. Torrey’s third TD was a 31-yard run at the 4:35 mark of the second, stretching a three-point lead to 24-14 and igniting 27 unanswered points by the Mean Green.

