Meet Project Art Works, The Revolutionary Collective Transforming Societal Perceptions Of Neurodivergence

The institution is dated and must evolve, but until it does, here are two ways to relish artwork outside of an impersonal indoor collection. Museums are a noble institution, perhaps the noblest in modern civilization. Their role is to maintain and exhibit culture for the public. They depict ideas and worlds lost for centuries. They uplift and represent these ideas in a neutral, informative manner. The importance of museums often goes unappreciated by the general public. In most galleries, you will find bored teenagers and sluggish adults, tourists visiting out of necessity rather than genuine interest. The most appreciative demographic would be the elderly, who praise the slow pace of it all. However, the general lack of interest is indicative of a more significant issue.