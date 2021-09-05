Meet Project Art Works, The Revolutionary Collective Transforming Societal Perceptions Of Neurodivergence
Outside Project Art Works in Hastings, summer drizzle has turned everything – sea, sky, cement – a deep grey. But inside, the railway-arch studios abound with huge, colourful works in progress, the walls streaked and spattered with paint. As he walks past his jaw-dropping 15ft-tall maritime abstracts, Sean Ormonde’s eyes sparkle with pride. For three years, until 2019, he had been prescribed medication for mental ill-health that had put an end to his creativity. But then, his mother, Lone, an artist and Sean’s full-time carer, recalls, “I thought we’d try and see if we could get a place here. He’s been painting ever since.”www.vogue.co.uk
