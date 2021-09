The Chicago White Sox outscored the Kansas City Royals 10-7 Saturday. The White Sox scored 3 runs in the first inning and that proved to be the difference. Salvador Perez hit 2 home runs a two-run homer in the 3rd inning and a three-run homer in the 5th inning. Salvy has now hit 40 home runs for the season. He moves up to 4th on the Royals all-time home run list and becomes the 8th catcher to hit 40 home runs in a season.