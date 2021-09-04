COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: What You Need to Know – Is It Worth It?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the trickiest things about COVID is that many people who were infected—and passed along that infection—had mild symptoms, or no signs at all. Additionally, even people who've been vaccinated may contract the virus and pass it along, being none the wiser. Wondering if you've unwittingly battled coronavirus? We asked Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, director of epidemiology for Let'sGetChecked, how to tell if you've had COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.