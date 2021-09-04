CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: What You Need to Know – Is It Worth It?

By Editorials
milwaukeecourieronline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach year three of the pandemic, we are reminded of and have seemingly re-created the stats that have haunted our communities far too long. The presence of variants and how they have torn down the foundation we thought was being built for “back to normal” has become apparent. It appears that the United States has taken several steps backward in the fight against the beast, COVID-19. Many may ask, how do we continue to fight? Is there a solution to the limited life span of the vaccine?

milwaukeecourieronline.com

Comments / 32

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Booster#Cdc#The White House#Mmwr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Vaccinated people who catch COVID-19 are getting different symptoms. What are they?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors say COVID-19 symptoms are different for fully vaccinated people, as the vaccines are designed to prevent hospitalizations and severe illness. What they don't do, is prevent infections altogether. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated people will have milder symptoms overall than an unvaccinated person.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

How Long Should I Wait To Get Flu Shot After COVID Vaccine? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Frank from Billerica writes, “I normally get a flu shot in the early fall. I am due for a Pfizer CCVID booster in November or December. How closely should I schedule my flu shot to the COVID shot?” We generally recommend that you not get a COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks of getting any other vaccines. As...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Some vaccinated losing more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer shot: study

A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots. David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and the research...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Public HealthPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

How long does immunity last after having COVID?

After testing positive for COVID-19, most people then have detectable antibodies. But experts say the protection they get after having the virus is still less than when people get vaccinated. Here is a breakdown of how this works, especially as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the nation. Does...
ScienceBBC

Covid: The doctor busting Covid vaccine myths on social media

A doctor has taken to social media in a bid to stop misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccines. Dr Bnar Talabani, a scientist and doctor specialising in kidney and transplant medicine, has been talking to young people on social media trying to dispel myths about vaccines. The Cardiff-based doctor, who has...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

How To Tell If You've Had COVID

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the trickiest things about COVID is that many people who were infected—and passed along that infection—had mild symptoms, or no signs at all. Additionally, even people who've been vaccinated may contract the virus and pass it along, being none the wiser. Wondering if you've unwittingly battled coronavirus? We asked Dr. Gwen Murphy, Ph.D., MPH, director of epidemiology for Let'sGetChecked, how to tell if you've had COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 COVID Mistakes That Could Cost You Your Life

Contrary to health officials' best hopes, the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from over. The highly contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rate means that daily cases have surged to highs not seen since last fall. That means COVID is a clear and present danger to your health—and in some cases, your life. Read on to find out about six COVID mistakes that can be fatal. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Vaccine Protects You Most Against Severe COVID, New CDC Study Says

Over the past few months, there have been a rising number of breakthrough COVID infections reported, from celebrities like Reba McEntire to government officials. While the vast majority of these cases are mild, there is still a small chance that vaccinated individuals can be hospitalized with COVID and even not survive an infection. With breakthrough cases, studies have found that certain factors like age and underlying conditions make you more likely to develop a severe infection, but new research has shown that which vaccine you got could play a role as well.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy