In the markets of the Indian subcontinent, well known for both sweet and spicy snacks and treats, it is typical to see shops selling a range of goodies, biscuits and other readymade products. A glut of companies, big and small, compete to fulfil this demand, but in recent years, one Bangladeshi manufacturer, PRAN, has become extremely popular in India because of its spicy and savoury offerings, topping the market in East India even as it expands its reach to other regions of the country and challenges the perception that products from Bangladesh or other small countries can’t compete with India’s big brands.