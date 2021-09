That’s how Jedd Fisch opened Monday’s press conference, the first of his tenure with Arizona in which there’s an actual game to discuss. More than nine months after being hired, Fisch is only a few days away from his debut as a head coach. The Wildcats will face BYU on Saturday night in Las Vegas, a nationally televised game that will be the first chance to see what Fisch and his staff has done with a UA team that is riding a program-record 12-game losing streak.