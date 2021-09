The American League wild card scene underwent some upheavals on Wednesday night. The Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays in tandem with the Red Sox's win over the Rays means that Boston has passed the Yankees for the top wild-card position by a half-game. The Yankees, meantime, fall out of the top wild-card spot for the first time since Aug. 16. On top of all that, the Blue Jays, winners of seven in a row, are not just 1 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the final AL playoff berth.