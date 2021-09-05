CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time’s Up Critic Criticizes Holiday-Weekend Timing of Board’s Mass Exodus: ‘Transparency Is Key’

By Tim Baysinger
The mass exodus of current board members from the beleaguered Time’s Up over the Labor Day weekend was criticized by one prominent critic for its timing, as the non-profit hopes to turn over a new leaf under interim CEO Monifa Bandele. Alison Turkos, a survivor who authored a letter signed...

Businesskcrw.com

Time’s Up in crisis as entire board resigns

Formed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Time’s Up was born out of great hope in a post-Harvey Weinstein world. The organization brought together many high-profile Hollywood women, including Shonda Rhimes and Reese Witherspoon, to fight workplace gender discrimination. But the nonprofit has been plagued with problems since the...
CelebritiesVulture

The Time’s Up Celebrity Advisory Board Has Been Dissolved

Time’s Up has dissolved an advisory board consisting of several A-list actresses and celebrities following its mishandling of harassment allegations against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The 71-member advisory board, titled the Global Leadership Board, featured a broad range of activists and celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Janelle Monáe, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, Padma Lakshmi, Laura Dern, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Tarana Burke, Alyssa Milano, Gretchen Carlson, Amy Schumer, and Julianne Moore. The members were notified September 5 via email from Nina Shaw, a co-founder of Time’s Up. “This is notice to you that effective immediately, Time’s Up has dissolved the Global Leadership Board,” she wrote, per Variety. “There is no need for your individual resignations, as the group no longer exists.”
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

LA Times scrubs Tara Reade from Time's Up report, cuts claim Hilary Rosen secretly discredited Biden accuser

The Los Angeles Times appears to have stealth-edited a report about the turmoil of pro-women group Time's Up, scrubbing any reference of Biden accuser Tara Reade. On Saturday, the paper published an article on the exodus of the Time's Up leadership that has parted ways with the organization following the revelations that its top officials were secretly aiding Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he began facing allegations of sexual harassment. Among those who resigned included Democratic operative and CNN contributor Hilary Rosen.
Politicspbs.org

Did Cuomo's ouster show the #MeToo movement was co-opted?

Firings and resignations among leaders of women's movement caught in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's orbit raises questions about the progress of the #MeToo movement, nearly four years since the hashtag went viral in 2017. Judy Woodruff discusses with Dani Ayers, CEO of #MeToo International, and journalist Lin Farley, who is credited with coining the term "sexual harassment" in the 1970's.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Indy100

‘Hypocrisy much?’: Leaked memo reveals Fox News employees must disclose vaccine status

Some of Fox News’ primetime stars have criticised the Covid-19 “vaccine passports,” with Tucker Carlson, the network’s top-rated host, equating vaccination records to racial segregation, having called public-health measures a “medical Jim Crow.” , Laura Ingraham also claimed the Covid-19 vaccines were “experimental,” calling the Biden administration “vaccine pushers” and advising her viewers to “hide their kids.” That said, the network itself has encouraged viewers to get vaccinated, and host Sean Hannity has implored his followers to “please take Covid seriously.”While some of their popular personalities condemned mandated vaccination and subsequent passes, the network unveiled their own...
PoliticsPosted by
MarketRealist

Fox News Meteorologist Janice Dean Was 'Flattered' to be Suggested for New York Governor

Earlier this year, before former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, some conservatives thought Fox News’ Janice Dean could challenge him in 2022. Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy, for example, told the New York Post that Janice would be a “nightmare” for Cuomo: “She’s intelligent, accomplished, has a national profile, and she’s fearless. We will be conducting a widespread search to select the best candidate to take him on and Janice would unquestionably be a welcome addition.”

