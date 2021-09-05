Time’s Up Critic Criticizes Holiday-Weekend Timing of Board’s Mass Exodus: ‘Transparency Is Key’

Time’s Up has dissolved an advisory board consisting of several A-list actresses and celebrities following its mishandling of harassment allegations against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The 71-member advisory board, titled the Global Leadership Board, featured a broad range of activists and celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Janelle Monáe, Brie Larson, Tessa Thompson, Padma Lakshmi, Laura Dern, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Tarana Burke, Alyssa Milano, Gretchen Carlson, Amy Schumer, and Julianne Moore. The members were notified September 5 via email from Nina Shaw, a co-founder of Time’s Up. “This is notice to you that effective immediately, Time’s Up has dissolved the Global Leadership Board,” she wrote, per Variety. “There is no need for your individual resignations, as the group no longer exists.”