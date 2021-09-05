CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pulaski County, AR

OPINION | REX NELSON: Moving to town

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of us who follow demographic trends in Arkansas had a sense of where things were going when it came to the 2020 census. The only surprise was just how dramatic the numbers were as most parts of rural Arkansas bled population. Northwest Arkansas remains one of the fastest-growing areas of the country. The Little Rock metropolitan area and what I now call the Jonesboro-Paragould corridor are seeing solid growth. Those three areas will be the population growth engines in Arkansas for years to come.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Paragould, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Pulaski County, AR
City
Fort Smith, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#World Population#Legislature#North Little Rock#American#Southern#Arkansans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy