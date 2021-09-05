OPINION | REX NELSON: Moving to town

Those of us who follow demographic trends in Arkansas had a sense of where things were going when it came to the 2020 census. The only surprise was just how dramatic the numbers were as most parts of rural Arkansas bled population. Northwest Arkansas remains one of the fastest-growing areas of the country. The Little Rock metropolitan area and what I now call the Jonesboro-Paragould corridor are seeing solid growth. Those three areas will be the population growth engines in Arkansas for years to come.