OPINION | MASTERSON ONLINE: Character matters

There's always been news in this newspaper. We used to call it "Politics," and sometimes we still do, but we never did really limit ourselves to politics (parties, elections, etc.), even as we never really let go of our leftist leanings. For most of these decades we've dug deep into beats that interest us, where we thought we could be most useful, or find the answers to the questions that vexed you. We became experts in land use and city budgets and school finance and aquatic contaminants and criminal justice and transportation policy and energy regulation and now pandemic response. We had some help from actual experts but mostly we've learned on the job, because that was the news, and it was worth it. Here are some glimpses of why it mattered. – News Editor Mike Clark-Madison.