HOT SPRINGS --Prohibition enforcement officers are not expected to stand by and make no effort to prevent the escape of those they are seeking to arrest, it was said here today by Thad W. Bowden, head of the Prohibition Enforcement Bureau for Arkansas, who also declared officers are not expected to shoot any one except in self-defense. The shooting of Dexter Sheffield of this city, which took place early Wednesday morning, when officers stopped a Ford car in which Sheffield, Will Blocker and two women were riding, was declared to be an accident by officers today.