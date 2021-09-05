CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Airlines in Europe grab what they can

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean airlines hoping to extend the holiday season are running up against the start of the school year that is denting family bookings, while the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus prompts new travel curbs. Carriers including Ryanair Holdings are keeping prices low to prolong leisure demand through...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Travel#Travel Company#Ryanair Holdings#The European Union#Agency Partners#Wizz Air Holdings#Oag#Britons#Germans#Deutsche Lufthansa#North American#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & Defensefuturetravelexperience.com

Lufthansa introduces new cabin experience on short and medium-haul flights

Lufthansa has started operations of its first A321neo, featuring Airbus’ new Single-Aisle Airspace cabin on short and medium-haul routes. The first A321neo took off from from Frankfurt for Fuerteventura on 4 September. The new cabin features include slimmer sidewall panels for extra personal space at shoulder level; better views through...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Happened To Canadian Airlines’ Boeing 747s?

Canadian Airlines was once Canada’s second-largest airline, and operated from 1987 until 2001. It flew an interesting and diverse fleet that consisted of Airbus, Boeing, and McDonnell Douglas designs. Among these was the Boeing 747-400, of which Canadian Airlines flew four examples in the 1990s and early 2000s. Let’s take a look at the history of these jets.
Aerospace & Defenseflyertalk.com

EasyJet Avoids Takeover Attempt by Wizz Air

In what would have been a major consolidation in Europe’s low-cost carrier space, EasyJet has denied a takeover offer by Hungarian airline Wizz Air. However, the British carrier is leaving the door open to a possible merger with another company in the future. British low-cost carrier EasyJet will not end...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

55 Aircraft Left: What Airlines Operate The Boeing 757-300?

Having entered service with Germany’s leisure airline Condor in 1999, the Boeing B757-300 is still going strong 22 years later. With 55 aircraft in service – funnily enough, the exact number ordered – across five airlines, seats for sale this year are three-quarters of what they were in 2019. While thoughts turn to eventual replacements, probably the A321neo, B737 MAX 10, or Boeing’s new midsize aircraft, we examine the current situation.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Boeing 747-400 Combi?

The 747-400 was the most popular version of Boeing’s legendary 747 family, selling 694 units. This represents nearly half of Boeing’s entire 747 family output. However, the 747-400 was something of a family in itself, consisting of several sub-variants. One of these was the 747-400M ‘Combi,’ but who exactly operated this versatile jumbo?
Public HealthArkansas Online

Virus dampening bookings, airlines say

DALLAS -- Several leading U.S. airlines said Thursday that the rise in covid-19 cases because of the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying the travel industry's recovery. The summer got off to a strong start, with many planes full of vacationers eager to break out after being...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Flight Review: Vistara 787-9 Business Class From Delhi To London

Vistara is India’s newest widebody operator, flying the Boeing 787-9 across the country and globe. The airline promises to offer a premium experience on all its flights, especially in business class. Simple Flying was invited to try out the airline’s business class cabin on the 787 this week, all the way from New Delhi to London. Here is a comprehensive review of the newest entrant in the long-haul market!
Industrytravelersunited.org

How airline alliance improvements are making international travel worse

Airline alliance improvements for business travelers often mean worse for vacation fliers. You may have read stories about international airline alliances’ service improvements for their passengers. However, the “improvements” are focused on business travelers. For non-alliance travelers attempting to save money, travel has gotten more difficult. Stopping the masses of...
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Air Canada resumes London Heathrow-Calgary service

Air Canada has resumed its flights between London Heathrow and Calgary International airport, following the news that Canada has reopened to fully vaccinated travellers. The three-times weekly nonstop service will be operated by a B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring 30 Signature Class, 21 Premium Economy and 247 economy seats. The outbound...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Commercialisation of the Space Sector: What Can ESA Do in Europe?

There is no need to point out the importance of commercialisation in the space sector. It has been implemented and visibly demonstrated in all corners of the world. The commercialisation of space has entered a new dimension with the digital sector massively investing in the space sector, giving it the attention, credibility, funding and even celebrity the American space industry needed to grow colossally and at a very quick pace. Its success set off a ripple effect overseas, encouraging similar investments in space industries in Japan, China, India, UAE, to name a few. Around the globe, countries have been further encouraged to heavily invest in space after being woken up to the great economic, societal and strategic benefit potential the sector promises.
Aerospace & DefenseSKIFT

EasyJet Reportedly Rejected Wizz Air Takeover Bid

CEO Johan Lundgren wants to steal market share from the likes of British Airways and Air France-KLM as they restructure their short-haul operations, but is the money enough to give it a headstart against Ryanair?. British airline easyJet said it had rejected a takeover offer on Thursday by Wizz Air...
Industryinvesting.com

EasyJet rejects Wizz bid and raises $1.7 billion to go it alone

LONDON (Reuters) -EasyJet has rejected a takeover approach from Wizz Air that would have created a low-cost airline to rival Ryanair, opting instead to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders and go it alone in an industry battling to recover from the pandemic. EasyJet declined to name its suitor, but a...
Worldpassengerterminaltoday.com

UK airports miss out in hygiene category at ACI World ASQ Awards

Airports Council International (ACI) World has revealed the winners of this year’s Airport Service Quality Awards. This year, ACI introduced a new award, ‘Best Hygiene Measures by Region’, based on hygiene-related questions added to the survey questionnaire. This provides airports with a reliable method of gauging customer response to new health measures and recognizes airports’ success in responding to the intense focus on hygiene.
LifestyleAviation Week

U.S. Airlines Warn Of Autumn Slowdown On Delta Variant Surge

U.S. airlines warned of softening demand for post-Labor Day air travel, although they expect the weakness to subside in time for the winter holiday season. United Airlines said it expects 2021 third-quarter (Q3) revenues to decline by 33% from 2019 levels, caused by the recent surge in COVID-19... Subscription Required.
Lifestylewashdiplomat.com

Air Senegal launches BWI-Dakar flights in bid for diaspora business

Until coronavirus paralyzed the airline industry in early 2020, more than a million passengers were flying annually between the United States and West Africa. Now that international travel is gradually returning to normal, Air Senegal hopes to grab a slice of that business. On Sept. 2, Senegal’s flag carrier launched...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines A330 Suffers Engine Failure: Circles For 4 Hours

A Turkish Airline A330 found itself flying over Istanbul for four hours with a failed engine. TK42 departed for Johannesburg and found itself in trouble during the initial climb after the left engine emitted several loud noises and flames for a few seconds. The plane finally landed safely four hours and 25 minutes after departure.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

In Decline: What Airlines Still Fly Passenger Boeing 727s?

Readers of a certain vintage will well remember Boeing’s 727, a mainstay of many airlines in the 1970s and 1980s. Between 1962 and 1984, Boeing made 1,832 Boeing 727s. Now, nearly 40 years after production ended, only a handful of Boeing 727s remain in the air, and none are dedicated to scheduled passenger flights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy