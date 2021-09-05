Aluminum stock at 10-year high

The low volume grind higher in US stocks is taking a break. Still nowhere near providing a decent pullback, investors remain adamant on buying any weakness. The delta wave may be peaking, but the Fed is clearly in wait-and-see mode over the next couple of months to see how the economy holds up. The Fed’s Williams delivered some dovish comments that support the idea that the soonest the Fed could taper is December. Williams anticipates that it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year. His growth outlook for 2021 is around 6% and he sees inflation slowing to about 2% next year. He stands alongside the doves in thinking there is still a long way to go before reaching maximum employment. Williams is clearly in the inflation is transitory camp and helped send Treasury yields to their session lows.