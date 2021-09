Peter Horbury is one of the most respected automotive designers today. At age 72, you'd think it'd be about time to wrap up a long career that began at Chrysler and later saw him move to Volvo, then Ford, and back to Volvo when it was purchased by Geely. The stunning results of today's Volvo lineup, such as XC40 Recharge, are all thanks to him. So you'd think now would be an appropriate time to retire. Only he's not.