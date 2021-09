It’s Sunday morning, and what used to be one of our favorite days of the week is now just another day of angst. We woke up to an email from a physician colleague, which was a cry for help. She was frustrated that there wasn’t more being done to help physicians, providers and health care workers, and that more wasn’t being done to help our patients and our community right now. Last night, we had a similar call from a provider in tears asking for more help. We received that same call four other times this week from different folks on our team.