Tennis

Sloane Stephens Put Trolls On Blast After Receiving Over 2000 Abusive Messages

By Anoa Changa
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 6 days ago
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Petty people live to attack Black women. Whether they are on top of it all or after a shocking loss, there is a particular joy online trolls seem to take in spewing racist and sexist vitriol toward Black women.

Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Stephens suffers abuse on social media after U.S. Open loss

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - American Sloane Stephens received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third round loss to Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open, the tournament's 2017 champion said on Saturday. Stephens, who is Black, said she got over...
TennisESPN

Sloane Stephens crashes Coco Gauff's US Open party

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff became the envy of all of her friends when Sloane Stephens came to her 10th birthday party at a water park. They couldn't believe a professional tennis player was there with them. At the time, Gauff was training with Stephens' childhood coach and the two...
SoccerPosted by
POPSUGAR

The People Harassing Sloane Stephens Over the US Open Aren't "Fans" — They're Racist Bullies

After Sloane Stephens lost her third round US Open match on Sept. 3, she logged on to Instagram to find over two thousand messages of abuse and anger. She typically strives to keep her platform positive, but this time, Stephens spoke out. "I am human," she wrote in an Instagram Story. Though the messages were "hard to read," Stephens said she felt compelled to share some of them so people could see "what it's like after a loss."
TennisNew York Post

Sloane Stephens bests Coco Gauff in highly anticipated US Open showdown

When Sloane Stephens walks onto the Arthur Ashe Stadium court, positive emotions flow through her. Memorable moments come flooding back. “It’s like a good place,” Stephens said. “It’s a happy place.”. It remained that way for the 28-year-old in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. In...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Sloane Stephens reveals she suffered online abuse after her US Open exit

American Sloane Stephens said the “hate is so exhausting and never ending” after receiving a torrent of racist and sexist abuse on social media after her US Open exit.The 2017 champion lost to Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-2 6-3 in Friday’s third-round match, and was then subjected to what she estimates was more than 2,000 offensive or angry comments.“It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss,” the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending.“This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks… I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones.“I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Bombarded With Hate After U.S. Open Loss

After tennis star Sloane Stephens lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open this weekend, she was deluged with hateful and even violent messages that she shared on Instagram. This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough but it really freaking sucks.” Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and defeated friend Coco Gauff in the second round this year. After Saturday’s third-round loss, she said she got 2,000 vile messages. “Sloane has courageously brought to the forefront an issue that many modern day athletes are forced to deal with throughout their careers,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in response to her post. “The unfortunate reality is that this type of vitriol and hate is far too commonplace on social media platforms.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
TennisHello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Katy Perry shares witchy new look in the wake of incredible news

Katy Perry's sense of humor and candid use of social media is what makes her such a popular celebrity on several platforms, which her latest post embodies. The singer shared a series of pictures and videos recalling some of her fonder memories from August. WATCH: Katy Perry's Chocotopia adventure. While...

