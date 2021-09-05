HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: Unusual animals and veggies made lots of headlines

HIGH POINT

Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages!

Read all about the incredible baby born with two heads! Feast your eyes on the amazing two-headed calves, the four-legged chickens and the double-headed snake! And don’t miss the marvelous menagerie of vegetables that look like honest-to-goodness human beings!

It’s all part of The High Point Enterprise Freak Show, a journalistic trip back through the yellowed pages of your hometown newspaper, which for decades published news items — though rarely photographs — of curious freaks of nature.

As you may know, The Enterprise was not unique in its fondness for publishing stories about 12-pound beets and dinosaur-shaped potatoes and two-headed calves — almost all community newspapers did it, especially during the first half of the 20th century — but The Enterprise ran so many freak vegetable and animal stories, you’d have thought P.T. Barnum was editing the paper.

In fact, during the early 1930s, The Enterprise published a regular column called “Mother Nature’s Strange Pranks,” which listed items that Enterprise readers had brought to the newspaper offices to show off: A mass of sweet potatoes that resembled the head of Medusa. A 2-foot-long string bean. An 11-foot okra stalk. A potato shaped like a saxophone. A gourd that had grown into a knot. Siamese bananas joined at the side like, well, like Siamese twins.

We’re not making any of these up.

Then readers began bringing in unusual insects and other critters for the column: A rhinoceros beetle. A banana scorpion. A hickory horned devil caterpillar. A “strange bug with an evil-looking face.” A bird with a clubfoot. A large, two-toned rat.

Again, we’re not making these up.

And get this: The Enterprise put all of these specimens — the potatoes, the bugs, even the rat — on display in the front window of the newspaper’s office, where citizens could come by and gawk at them, like some kind of bizarro window display at Christmas.

Also displayed in the “window of weirdness” was a boll weevil captured in the summer of 1932 by High Point’s J.M. Jenkins. According to an item in the “Mother Nature’s Strange Pranks” column, Jenkins sealed up the insect in an airtight bottle and put it in his refrigerator — the article doesn’t say why. After 21 days, though, he took it out and discovered to his amazement that the little fella was still alive and kicking. What else could Jenkins do but go straight to The Enterprise with his bodacious bug?

Even after the “Mother Nature’s Strange Pranks” column came to an end, the freaky fruits and vegetables kept coming. In 1942, there was a sweet potato that looked like a battered prizefighter, with one eye missing, a mashed nose and a gashed face. Another sweet potato, same year, looked like a Chinese dragon. A 1950 sweet potato looked like a giraffe, especially when the man who brought it inserted four sticks to serve as its legs.

Also from the 1950s, we found an unusual photograph in the High Point Historical Society’s collection of High Point Enterprise negatives. It’s not clear whether the photo was ever actually published, but it shows a person’s hand holding up a potato which, according to the caption, resembles a snake, coiled up and hissing. That’s true, but it also looks like — dare we say it? — a bowel movement.

Sorry, but that’s the stinkin’ truth.

One of the sadder stories was the tragic tale of the two-headed baby. The year was 1922, and newspapers across the state, including The Enterprise, reported that a baby girl with two heads had been born to a Thomasville couple, Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Matthews.

Normally, that would’ve been front-page news with an exclamation point — and it certainly would’ve merited a photo — but as The Enterprise story pointed out, the baby didn’t actually have two heads. She was born with a meningocele, described as a “protrusion from the brain at the back of the head, which is said to be about one-third larger than the head and covered with hair of a different color. Instead of a skull like the normal head, the extra head only has a scalp covering, being in the shape of a head, but having no well-defined features such as eyes, nose, mouth, etc.”

Sadly, the child was not expected to live.

Meanwhile, numerous two-headed animals were rearing their, um, heads in High Point throughout the first half of the 1900s. In 1920, for example, The Enterprise reported that the city’s chamber of commerce had a two-headed calf and a two-headed kitten on display at its offices, courtesy of a local taxidermist. The headline read, “Museum of Two-Headed Freaks,” although we doubt they used that in any of the tourism brochures.

Other examples, all reported in The Enterprise, included a four-legged chicken (1920), a two-headed snake (1922) and several two-headed calves (1920, 1922 and 1956). In the case of the 1956 calf — er, calves? — a High Point couple, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lyon, sold the animal to a Florida showman who specialized in two-headed cattle, and they reportedly made a handsome profit from the sale.

Proving yet again that in the freak-show world, sometimes two heads really are better than one.