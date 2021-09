MARION -- Coach Kerry Martin and the Marion Wildcats football program has been a good fit for the past 19 years with Martin posting 16 straight seasons with a winning or .500 record, including coming off its third undefeated season in school history going 6-0 in the spring joining the 1967 team that went 6-0-3 and the 1963 team that was perfect at 9-0. For Martin it was the second time he was head coach of an undefeated team with the first being his state champion 1996 Carterville Lions that finished with a 14-0 record.