With this four-game wraparound series against Texas concluding this evening, the Angels are on the verge of winning just their fourth series in over a month. August saw the Halos finish 14-15, averaging 4.24 runs per/game, while through just four September games, they are 2-2 with the pitching staff leading the way with a 2.50 ERA, which ranks second in all of Major League Baseball. The Angels lead the season series against Texas 10-5 with only four head-to-head games remaining (including tonight). By virtue of already winning the season series (thanks to a 4-1 win on Saturday), this is just the third time in the last seven seasons the Angels won a season series against Texas and first since 2018.