CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — There was plenty to unpack from the first look at Illinois' offense on Saturday against Nebraska. The Illini were limited at the wide receiver position without Brian Hightower — who will be out "for a while" — and Jafar Armstrong when it was announced pre-game that neither would dress. Running back Chase Brown was limited, though should return next week, and quarterback Brandon Peters left in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury.