Throughout history, it’s been said that revenge is a dish best served cold. You’ve all heard it before. While the origins of this statement could be argued — it’s widely credited to French diplomat Charles Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, though accounts do vary — its interpretation isn’t really up for debate. It means that a well-planned and long-feared revenge is more satisfying than revenge that’s enacted rather quickly. For Northwestern, a near 10-month wait since their 2020 season-derailing loss to Michigan State means they’ve had plenty of time to sit, think and plan out just how they’ll get their retaliation.