The 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign is in full swing after an exciting summer across Germany. Reigning champions Bayern Munich look poised to win another title after strengthening their squad even more with the additions of Leipzig duo Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer. Dortmund meanwhile was able to keep their prized possession in Erling Haaland while adding a promising young talent in former PSV Eindhoven standout Donyell Malen to make up for the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Lastly, Andre Silva joined Leipzig after a tremendous Bundesliga season last term where he bagged a career-high in goals.