Mario and Pokemon getting Labyrinth board game adaptations

Pokémon Master EX is one of the most played Pokémon games on the Mobile platform. The game has garnered a big fan following upon its release in 2019 and grows each day. The game is quite popular because of its unique gameplay mechanics, famous for its three versus three formats. In a game format like this, apart from the individual skill and combos, The Pokémon and trainer synergy plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of a match. A player can upgrade his Pokémon stats by upgrading the skills and stat counter, but do you know that any team can gain a passive bonus skill in Pokemon Masters EX exclusively through the Lucky Cookies System. Such a Passive boost to the stats can make a big difference in close encounters.