Mario and Pokemon getting Labyrinth board game adaptations
The classic board game Labyrinth will soon have new adaptations of Mario and Pokemon, retailer listings reveal. For those that are unaware, Labyrinth has been around for 35 years. The board game involves shifting the maze and moving along the path in hopes of getting the characters on your cards while blocking your opponents. If you’re the first to find all of your characters and make it back to the starting place, you’ll be the winner. It’s said to be easy enough for kids to play but fun for adults as well.nintendoeverything.com
