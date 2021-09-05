CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mario and Pokemon getting Labyrinth board game adaptations

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic board game Labyrinth will soon have new adaptations of Mario and Pokemon, retailer listings reveal. For those that are unaware, Labyrinth has been around for 35 years. The board game involves shifting the maze and moving along the path in hopes of getting the characters on your cards while blocking your opponents. If you’re the first to find all of your characters and make it back to the starting place, you’ll be the winner. It’s said to be easy enough for kids to play but fun for adults as well.

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Game#Adaptations#Mario Labyrinth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Ravensburger Will Release Super Mario Labyrinth Next Week

Ravensburger announced today that they will be releasing a special crossover version of Labyrinth as we're getting Super Mario Labyrinth. As you might suspect, you're getting the classic gameplay of the totally randomized path-creating game with a number of the iconic characters from the Nintendo franchise rolled into one. It doesn't appear as if they've changed much of the gameplay to what it usually is, so those of you familiar with it should have no issue picking it up. The game will be released on September 8th through Amazon and will be going for $35.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

This Nintendo Switch Game Is Getting An Unexpected Anime Adaptation

There is no shortage of video games that have gotten anime adaptations over the years. Digimon, Ace Attorney, Pokemon, Persona 5, and the list goes on and on. Usually, series that end up hitting TV screens in a whole new way tend to be for games that are major hits. But it looks like that’s about to change for one quirky fitness title.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

The creator of this amazing fanmade Legend of Zelda game room is the true Legendary Hero

Here at Nintendo Wire, we’re all dying to go to Super Nintendo World days and live out our lifelong dream of stepping into a real-life Super Mario world one of these days. However, the greedy gamer in me also pines for Nintendo to make a similar theme park attraction based on The Legend of Zelda, and while that doesn’t seem to be officially in the cards just yet, Belgian Zelda fan Edlothian has built the next best thing.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

12 Ways To Finally Get Your Board Games Organized

Board game storage can make putting away the game after family game night no fun at all!. My family loves playing board games and we have a ton of board games. The problem is storing them all! It seems like they are always stacked up in a closet somewhere, boxes falling apart, stray game pieces missing…
Hobbiesdexerto.com

Pokemon card collector gets luckiest booster box pulls ever

Pokemon Trading Card Game’s latest Sword & Shield expansion, Evolving Skies, is now out in stores. One fan scored after getting some of the luckiest TCG booster boxes pulls of all time. After months of anticipation, Evolving Skies has finally arrived. The Pokemon TCG release is one of the most...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokemon Masters EX: How to get and use the Lucky Cookies

Pokémon Master EX is one of the most played Pokémon games on the Mobile platform. The game has garnered a big fan following upon its release in 2019 and grows each day. The game is quite popular because of its unique gameplay mechanics, famous for its three versus three formats. In a game format like this, apart from the individual skill and combos, The Pokémon and trainer synergy plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of a match. A player can upgrade his Pokémon stats by upgrading the skills and stat counter, but do you know that any team can gain a passive bonus skill in Pokemon Masters EX exclusively through the Lucky Cookies System. Such a Passive boost to the stats can make a big difference in close encounters.
HobbiesTrendHunter.com

World Travel Board Games

Trekking the World is a world travel board game ideal for family and friends. Brought to life by Underdog Games, a brand founded by Hasan and Charlie and committed to sharing their love of board games with the world, Trekking the World takes players on an enigmatic adventure. Created by...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Fans Are Divided Over a Controversial Change to New Games

Pokemon fans are divided over a contentious change Game Freak is seemingly making to the series with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The point of contention was raised by a Pokemon fan over on Twitter, who noted that it appears the former games display Pokemon via 3D models while the latter is using mugshots. In other words, neither are using 2D sprites, which the series is primarily known for.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Modders Adds Mario Kart 8 Tracks to the Game

A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder added Mario Kart 8 tracks to the game, and the results are unsurprisingly hilarious. Illogicoma recently added some Mario Kart 8 tracks to the latest entry in the series by Microsoft and the results are not as bad one may think, although the mod is in a very rough state. With a little bit more work, however, this mod may turn into something incredibly fun.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Unite Review: Is Pokemon Unite worth getting into?

Who would’ve thought that a traditional RPG such as Pokemon would ever take on the MOBA genre? Both The Pokemon Company and TiMi Studio Group developed Pokemon Unite, which is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The game will soon be launching for both iOS and Android come September 22, 2021. Also, Pokemon Unite is free to play on all platforms. But being free to play doesn’t automatically mean it’s worth your time. Hence, if you’re checking out the game and want to know if it’s for you, you better check out our Pokemon Unite review first.
ApparelNintendo Life

Get Super Cosy In These Super Fluffy Super Mario PJs

Gelato Pique is back with more extremely fluffy cosy clothes, after their Animal Crossing line made us wildly envious of Japan's merch back in February. This time, it's Super Mario and friends who are getting pyjamafied, with designs featuring Mario, Yoshi, Boo, Mushrooms, and Super Stars. The PJs and various...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Pokemon and Super Mario would be rated 18+ under current video game age rating guidelines

Games including Pokémon Red and Super Mario 64 DS would be categorised for “adults only” under new video game age rating rules.The European video game content rating body Pegi (Pan European Game Information) recently announced it is changing its rules around depictions of gambling.Under the current rules, any game that contains elements that “encourage or teach gambling” is automatically placed in the “18” age bracket.Pokémon Red , Blue and Yellow (1996)all featured Game Corners, in which players could play slot machine minigames to earn in-game currency. The gambling aspect was phased out of later Pokémon releases to keep maturity...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

New Rules Would Make Pokemon An 18 And Over Game

Nintendo is often renowned for the kid-friendly quality that applies to many of its franchises, including "Super Mario Bros.," "The Legend of Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, while the "Pokemon" series is often thought of in a fairly innocent light, it seems that older "Pokemon" titles would be determined to have 18 and over ratings in Europe if they were released today, due to newly-implemented content criteria.
Video Gamestheintelligencer.com

Get yer Pokemon and Harry Potter advent calendars!

Can you believe we’re nearing the tail end of 2021? Gosh, it seems like just yesterday I was watching “Tiger King” in a darkened room while crying into a half-empty pint of Ben & Jerry’s. Hey, maybe next year will be my year, right? Right?. Regardless, what better way to...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Pokemon Unite: Blastoise Makes Its Way To The Game

One of the most awaited Pokemon is finally here. Blastoise is the latest addition to the Pokemon Unite roster. It’s a water type Pokemon which evolves from Wartortle at level 5, which is also an evolution of Squirtle at level 1. Blastoise is a powerful defender type Pokemon among others...
Video GamesGamespot

Best Mario Games: Top 10 Super Mario Platformers

The Super Mario series is one of the video game industry's most venerated franchises. Nintendo's mustachioed plumber has become a household name as recognizable as Mickey Mouse, appearing in genres as diverse as RPGs, sports games, and more. But his core games have always been the Super Mario series, a group of genre-defining platformers that help set the benchmark for all other games of their kind. With a history as long as Mario's, though, some of these stand head and red cap and shoulders above the rest, presented in chronological order.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Ga-Olé Arcade Game Officially Heading To Singapore In Q4 2021

It looks like more Pokemon arcade action will soon be making its way outside of Japan!. The official Pokemon Singapore Facebook page has revealed that Pokemon Ga-Olé arcade machines will begin operating in Singapore from Q4 2021. Here’s the official announcement below:. To date, Pokemon Ga-Olé has only officially released...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO Task Force Issues Full Update on Game Findings

Steve Wang, executive producer, and the Pokemon GO team authored a blog post updating trainers on the findings of the task force—as promised. Originally, when Niantic Labs, developer of the augmented reality (AR) mobile title, stated it would reinstate the increased interaction radius in-game, it promised an update from the task force on Sept. 1. Now, that date has arrived, and the company has remained true to its word. It published a full blog post on the game's news blog as well as a short Twitter thread breaking down the returning bonuses over the course of the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy