It is almost a given that when you spot a Prinny, you are about to get a slice of tactical role-playing goodness. NIS have been churning out their brand of wonderfully quirky niche titles for as long as I have been reviewing games. As is the norm, nowadays, they are bringing some of their retro titles to modern consoles and fans. Phantom Brave was one of the earliest Nippon Ichi titles to hit the West, along with La Pucelle Tactics and Disgaea: Hour of Darkness. It has had Wii, PC and PSP re-releases, and now makes it to the Switch for the first time. Soul Nomad came a few years later, and is one that made less of an impact in the mainstream than the aforementioned trio. Until now, one would have been expected to pay a significant sum for a second hand copy of this bad boy.