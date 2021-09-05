Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 “Stay In Your Lane” Spoiler Review – Powercast 62

Talk about a tear-jerker! “Stay in Your Lane” shows what happens when you don’t, well, “stay in your lane.” From Famous rapping about a life filled with drugs and violence that he never lived, which alerts Davina about Kanan’s potential involvement, or at minimum awareness of Buck Twenty’s murder, to Kanan, per usual, biting off more than he can chew, the episode is filled with chaos. By now, we know Kanan is more interested in walking before he crawls. He’s so eager to be “the man,” be in charge or be the star that he cannot see the importance of being a good student. Obviously, he did not take good enough notes when Raq showed him how to cook up crack. He makes a deadly batch that begins to wipe out junkies in South Side by the dozen. The worst part of it all is Nicole, Jukebox’s official girlfriend, takes the blue-capped crack out from Jukebox’s backpack without her knowing (not staying in her lane) and smokes it right before she was supposed to head out to the prom. After a couple of hits, she dies instantly while locked in her room.