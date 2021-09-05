Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 “Stay In Your Lane” Spoiler Review – Powercast 62
We return to review Power Book III: Raising Kanan Episode 7 “Stay in your Lane”. This was a shocking episode that ended with some heartbreaking scenes. Based on the events that occurred in this episode, we have many theories about what will happen in the remaining 3 episodes of Raising Kanan. Listen to our recap podcast and be sure to chime in with your own thoughts about what might happen. Who will Jukebox turn to next week?thekoalition.com
