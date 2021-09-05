Write the Caption Sept5

It’s time to jam out to CLB, y’all. Certified Lover Boy that is. Drake dropped his new album on Friday, Sept. 3, and it’s full of bops. There’s no shortage of new tunes this past month, as Kanye West also dropped his new album Donda on Aug. 29, and obviously, you can’t talk about Drake’s new album without bringing up Ye. As usual, when it comes to the rapper’s discography, you can expect some brutal diss tracks to weigh in on the drama, along with tons of witty lyrics that you’ll totally want to repost. Now that the highly-anticipated album is ~finally~ here, you’ll want to check out these 29 Drake Certified Lover Boy lyrics for Instagram captions to give your posts that undeniable Champagne Papi boost.
Comments / 0