1 additional COVID-19 deaths in area counties; 9 of 10 counties at high transmission
The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:. One additional COVID-19-related death and 25 new cases were tallied in Grant County, Wis., between Wednesday and Saturday. In that time frame, Iowa County added nine new cases, Crawford County, eight, and Lafayette County, five. Jo Daviess County, Ill., added 10 more cases. In Iowa, the state updates COVID-19 data just once per week, on Wednesdays.www.telegraphherald.com
