Corporal Hunter Lopez honored at wreath laying ceremony in Indio

A wreath laying ceremony was held in honor of fallen United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez.

The event was held by The Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution today at 4:30 p.m. at the Indio City Hall.

Lopez, 22, of Indio was among 13 U.S. service members killed in an airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

One of the Marines who went to boot camp with Lopez, Daniel Morales, remembers him as a patriot.

He acknowledged the sacrifice made by Lopez and his fellow Marines, adding “this is what we sign up for."

Morales also said, "this is what we do as Marines, not just as Marines but as a whole of armed forces. This is what we do, we put our life on the line for being able to walk around, say whatever we want to say and I just hope that people around the nation just recognize that this is what the blood is shed for. For our rights, for our liberty."

You can still pay your respects to Lopez by leaving items of remembrance at the memorial site at Indio City Hall.

They are being collected through next week.

