CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

Corporal Hunter Lopez honored at wreath laying ceremony in Indio

By Jennifer Franco
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Y3so_0bn4iB2V00
https://youtu.be/HmqR2kirSSU

A wreath laying ceremony was held in honor of fallen United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez.

The event was held by The Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution today at 4:30 p.m. at the Indio City Hall.

Lopez, 22, of Indio was among 13 U.S. service members killed in an airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26.

One of the Marines who went to boot camp with Lopez, Daniel Morales, remembers him as a patriot.

He acknowledged the sacrifice made by Lopez and his fellow Marines, adding “this is what we sign up for."

Morales also said, "this is what we do as Marines, not just as Marines but as a whole of armed forces. This is what we do, we put our life on the line for being able to walk around, say whatever we want to say and I just hope that people around the nation just recognize that this is what the blood is shed for. For our rights, for our liberty."

You can still pay your respects to Lopez by leaving items of remembrance at the memorial site at Indio City Hall.

They are being collected through next week.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

The post Corporal Hunter Lopez honored at wreath laying ceremony in Indio appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
4K+
Followers
911
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporal#Wreath#Marines#News Channel 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Funeral and procession arrangements for Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez released

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released the plans for the procession and funeral of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, one of the U.S. service members killed during the Kabul attack. Cpl. Lopez is an Indio native and the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez. More Coverage: ‘I’m just going The post Funeral and procession arrangements for Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez released appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, other service members killed in Afghanistan to be awarded Purple Heart

US service members who died in Kabul attack to receive Purple Heart “The 11 Marines killed-in-action while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel will be awarded the Purple Heart,” Capt. Andrew Wood, Marine Corps spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. One of those Marines, Cpl. Hunter Lopez is being mourned throughout the Coachella Valley since his The post Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, other service members killed in Afghanistan to be awarded Purple Heart appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella nurse dies of COVID-19, dad says

A local father is mourning the death of his daughter who passed away from COVID-19 Thursday night. Jeff Garcia said his 32-year-old-daughter, Andrea Garcia, worked as a nurse at Rancho Mirage Health & Rehabilitation Center. He said his late daughter tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day she received her first vaccine. Stay The post Coachella nurse dies of COVID-19, dad says appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It was fascinating to know him’: Community remembers Joseph Rajczi, 80-year-old Holocaust survivor killed in Palm Springs

Friends and family continue to remember Jenny Dillon and Joseph Rajczi, two Palm Springs residents found dead inside their homes earlier this year. Their accused killer is now behind bars.   News Channel 3’s Madison Weil spoke on Thursday with community members who knew Joseph Rajczi personally. Rajczi was a local shop owner and survivor of The post ‘It was fascinating to know him’: Community remembers Joseph Rajczi, 80-year-old Holocaust survivor killed in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Sacred Heart School continues the memory of those lives lost on 9/11

While school-aged children weren't born when the deadliest attack on United States soil happened, Sacred Heart School in Palm Desert is making sure the memory of what happened that day lives on. On Friday, the school plans on having a special ceremony that highlights the events that happened on September 11, 2001, and honors the The post Sacred Heart School continues the memory of those lives lost on 9/11 appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Remembering Barbara Keating: Palm Springs resident who died in terror attacks

9/11 20-year anniversary: Coachella Valley Remembers The 9/11 attacks of 20 years ago live on in the lives and minds of anyone who was alive at the time and those who weren't even born yet. Many are still struggling with its many resulting impacts. Palm Springs resident Barbara Keating was one of the 2,977 people The post Remembering Barbara Keating: Palm Springs resident who died in terror attacks appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

EXCLUSIVE: Family of local Marine injured in Kabul airport attack shares update on his condition

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Lule family during Cpl. Lule's recovery. Click here to visit that page A local Marine injured during the Kabul airport attack continues to recover from his injuries. Corporal Salvador Lule of Indio was stationed with his team in Kabul, Afghanistan during a series of bombings that The post EXCLUSIVE: Family of local Marine injured in Kabul airport attack shares update on his condition appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Fourth grade class honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez with cards for family

The community continues to remember fallen U.S. Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez — a Coachella Valley native killed in last week’s attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan.   Fourth grade students at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary in Indio wrote cards this week to the Lopez family — thanking the family for his service and sharing words of comfort.  The The post Fourth grade class honors fallen Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez with cards for family appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Veterans hold fundraiser for Cpl. Hunter Lopez at VillageFest

Valley veterans held a fundraiser Thursday night for the family of local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez who was killed in last week's terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Veterans from the Palm Springs American Legion Post 519 said whenever a fellow brother or sister in uniform is lost to tragedy they always band together to help The post Veterans hold fundraiser for Cpl. Hunter Lopez at VillageFest appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAKESQ News Channel 3

9/11 remembrance ceremonies in the Coachella Valley

Several local agencies and organizations will be holding remembrance ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Below is a growing list of ceremonies taking place here in the valley Palm Springs Palm Springs Air Museum Flyover - 9:45 a.m.Seven Palm Springs Air Museum aircraft will do a fly over the Coachella Valley and High Desert The post 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured Coachella Valley Marine survives Kabul airport attack

A U.S. Marine originally from the Coachella Valley is recovering from injuries sustained in the August 26th Kabul airport attack. Cpl. Salvador Lule, an Indio native, is currently being treated at Walter Reed Hospital on the East Coast, according to the office of Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz. Lule was stationed with his team in Kabul, The post Injured Coachella Valley Marine survives Kabul airport attack appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

3 Indio families receive new mobile homes after being displaced by fire

Three families are finally in their new homes, nearly a year after being displaced by a fire. Flames ripped through one trailer home at the Pueblo del Sol Mobile Home Park on Avenue 46 and Clinton Street on September 30, 2020. The fire then spread to two neighboring homes, completely destroying all three homes and The post 3 Indio families receive new mobile homes after being displaced by fire appeared first on KESQ.
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County becomes county with the 2nd highest COVID hospitalizations in California

Hospitalizations and ICU data Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 3 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 664 hospitalizations. The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 12, 2021. Riverside County now has the second most COVID-related hospitalizations in California, surpassing San Diego County (653). Only The post Riverside County becomes county with the 2nd highest COVID hospitalizations in California appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy