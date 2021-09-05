Racial justice theme of Dubuque Day of Peace event
The theme of a Dubuque festival celebrating the U.N. International Day of Peace is “Promoting Racial Justice: Dismantling Systematic Racism,” according to a press release. The keynote address on “Faith Communities and Liberation” will be given by Olga Marina Segura at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Alumni Campus Center at Loras College. The event will be streamed via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/dbqdayofpeace.www.telegraphherald.com
