Racial justice theme of Dubuque Day of Peace event

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

The theme of a Dubuque festival celebrating the U.N. International Day of Peace is “Promoting Racial Justice: Dismantling Systematic Racism,” according to a press release. The keynote address on “Faith Communities and Liberation” will be given by Olga Marina Segura at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Alumni Campus Center at Loras College. The event will be streamed via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/dbqdayofpeace.

