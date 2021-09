It was the Dodgers who got on the scoreboard first off Adam Wainwright in the top of the first inning after Max Muncy and Mookie Betts went to right for back-to-back singles with one out. Corey Seager then drove a double off the left-field wall to bring home the run, although Betts was thrown out at home also trying to score, which prevented the Dodgers from any sort of big inning.