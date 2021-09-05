Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slumping right now but it looks like they could be getting a key figure back in their rotation soon enough. Clayton Kershaw is set to make a rehab start on Tuesday and if all goes to plan, he'll be in line to pitch next Sunday against their NL West rivals, via Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times: This is definitely promising news for the Dodgers, who just dropped two of three to the San Francisco Giants as they overtook the divisional lead.