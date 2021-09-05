CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night. A day after his throwing error from second allowed the winning run to score in Friday's 3-2, 11-inning loss to San Francisco, Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers' fourth win in five contests.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Julio Urías
Person
Corey Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Nl West#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Nl West Division#Turner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players you should be prepared to lose this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers want nothing to do with the self-imposed luxury tax “salary cap” that most MLB teams seem spooked by these days. Even so, though, we have no idea what’s ahead of us this offseason, as a new set of CBA talks between the union and MLB establishment looms.
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”
MLBdailydodgers.com

Recap: Dodgers Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Adam Wainwright, Cardinals

It was the Dodgers who got on the scoreboard first off Adam Wainwright in the top of the first inning after Max Muncy and Mookie Betts went to right for back-to-back singles with one out. Corey Seager then drove a double off the left-field wall to bring home the run, although Betts was thrown out at home also trying to score, which prevented the Dodgers from any sort of big inning.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rearrange Starting Rotation to Give Julio Urias an Extra Day

With one final game in St. Louis, the Dodgers changed course a bit ahead of this morning’s game against the Cardinals. Yesterday, Dave Roberts announced that Julio Urias would be pushed back a day and that Thursday’s game would essentially become another bullpen game. He added that Tony Gonsolin would get the bulk of the work in his return from the injured list.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Dodgers take over NL West lead

Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings while Max Muncy and Austin Barnes hit home runs for Los Angeles (85-49). With San Francisco losing at home 5-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers moved a half-game in front of the Giants in the NL West. The Dodgers finished off their fourth...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Roberts Wants Cody Bellinger to Focus on September Production, Not Season Struggles

It’s no secret that Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has struggled with reverting back the MVP caliber player that fans became so enamored with a couple years ago. The 26-year-old slugger is hitting below .200 with just 9 home runs and 32 RBI’s in 265 plate appearances this season. His slump, which is reflected by the inconsistency, low batting average, and strikeouts at the plate are all indicative of the peaks and valleys of Major League Baseball.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants and Dodgers tied atop NL West heading into big series

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is entering its final month, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLBabc17news.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers visit Giants for big 3-game series

The Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied for first in the NL West heading into their weekend series in San Francisco. The rivals split their first 16 games this year, with each team scoring 68 times. The New York Mets hit the road without acting general manager Zack Scott, who was placed on administrative leave following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated. And Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani takes a 12-start unbeaten streak into an outing against Texas.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy Takes Important Step With Bullpen Session

While much of the focus at the trade deadline this season understandably was on the Los Angeles Dodgers adding Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, they additionally looked to improve their roster by acquiring Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals. Duffy was on the 10-day injured list at the time because of a second left flexor strain this season, but there was hope he could return by September at the latest.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Clayton Kershaw’s Possible Return Date To Dodgers, Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers are slumping right now but it looks like they could be getting a key figure back in their rotation soon enough. Clayton Kershaw is set to make a rehab start on Tuesday and if all goes to plan, he'll be in line to pitch next Sunday against their NL West rivals, via Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times: This is definitely promising news for the Dodgers, who just dropped two of three to the San Francisco Giants as they overtook the divisional lead.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Scherzer strikes out 13, Dodgers defeat Cardinals 5-1

Max Scherzer struck out 13 in his hometown and Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. Scherzer (13-4) permitted one unearned run and six hits in eight innings in his 104th double-digit strikeout game, including six against St. Louis. That ties him for fifth place in MLB history.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers are optimistic Danny Duffy returns this month

The 2021 will forever be remembered as the trade deadline in which the Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals. Lost in that blockbuster was the other move they made, as they acquired Danny Duffy from the Royals. Duffy was placed on the IL on July 20 with a left flexor strain.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Whicker: The inevitable keeps getting delayed for the Dodgers

When you jump on a pitcher like that, it's the time that you see that hitting really is contagious," Belt said. This just added to Dodger fan discontent, along with the "city connect" all-blue uniforms that make the players look like Mr. Goodwrench technicians ("Your hoses are okay, but you might want to let us look at those brakes"). The Giants were playing a "bullpen game" for the second consecutive day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy