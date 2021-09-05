CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Butterfly House In Virginia That's The Perfect Family Destination

By Beth
 5 days ago

There’s something so magical about watching butterflies. These elusive insects are fairly common in Virginia, and they’re always a delight to find. However, when you visit the Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden , you can look forward to seeing an impressive collection of these lovely winged creatures all in one place! And, for the little learners in your crew, there’s hardly a better place to learn about their lifecycles and what makes them a crucial part of the ecosystem. Here’s more on why your whole family will want to visit the Butterfly House in Virginia.

Welcome to the Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden! This whimsical destination is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. until September 30th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLGHg_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden

While inside this butterfly habitat, you'll have the chance to observe all kinds of beautiful butterflies. Did you know that there are 50 species of butterflies common to the Tidewater region of Virginia?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3093Y3_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden / Facebook

Guests are asked to stay on the gravel pathway that winds its way through the Butterfly House. It's also important to mind your feet! You never know if a butterfly may be resting on the gravel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NeIiD_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden / Facebook

Little ones will love the opportunity to observe the beautiful and colorful wings of the butterflies. Just be sure no one touches them!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3NY1_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden / Facebook

For another unique perspective, there are observational points outside of the Butterfly House where you can stay as long as you like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXEoc_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden / Facebook

Throughout your visit, try to keep track of how many different species you spot!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6NdO_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden / Facebook

Of course, the Butterfly House isn't the only place you'll find butterflies. They're common to many of the native plants that grow throughout the 2.5-acre botanical gardens, so keep your eyes out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZA806_0bn4eP0b00
Norfolk Botanical Garden / Facebook

Have you ever experienced the Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden? What was your favorite part about your visit there? Tell us all about it in the comments below! For more information about planning your visit, you can check out the Norfolk Botanical Garden website or follow Norfolk Botanical Garden on Facebook . Happy exploring!

