The Butterfly House In Virginia That’s The Perfect Family Destination

There’s something so magical about watching butterflies. These elusive insects are fairly common in Virginia, and they’re always a delight to find. However, when you visit the Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden , you can look forward to seeing an impressive collection of these lovely winged creatures all in one place! And, for the little learners in your crew, there’s hardly a better place to learn about their lifecycles and what makes them a crucial part of the ecosystem. Here’s more on why your whole family will want to visit the Butterfly House in Virginia.

Welcome to the Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden! This whimsical destination is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. until September 30th.

While inside this butterfly habitat, you'll have the chance to observe all kinds of beautiful butterflies. Did you know that there are 50 species of butterflies common to the Tidewater region of Virginia?

Guests are asked to stay on the gravel pathway that winds its way through the Butterfly House. It's also important to mind your feet! You never know if a butterfly may be resting on the gravel.

Little ones will love the opportunity to observe the beautiful and colorful wings of the butterflies. Just be sure no one touches them!

For another unique perspective, there are observational points outside of the Butterfly House where you can stay as long as you like.

Throughout your visit, try to keep track of how many different species you spot!

Of course, the Butterfly House isn't the only place you'll find butterflies. They're common to many of the native plants that grow throughout the 2.5-acre botanical gardens, so keep your eyes out!

