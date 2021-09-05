CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOH COVID-19 Update

 5 days ago

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise to levels we haven’t seen since last Winter. 4,783 New cases were reported today by the PA Department Of Health. The 7-day average is now above 3,500. 28 More people have died across the Commonwealth increasing the state death toll for the pandemic...

Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 701 new cases; no hospitalization increase

Baltimore (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Wednesday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 505,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 701 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.68%, up by 0.03; 21 deaths have...
Public Healthkauainownews.com

DOH Reports 429 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 429 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 69,573. Seven new COVID-related deaths were reported. The state’s two-week average is now 617 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 7.1%. A map documenting new cases by district across all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
Pennsylvania StatePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pa. Department of Health says mu variant not yet found in state

A COVID-19 variant identified last week as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization has not yet been reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health said Wednesday. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the mu variant — first identified in Colombia and...
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 101 new COVID-19 cases for Cumberland County Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths for Cumberland County Sunday. Sunday's report included 234 total test results, with 33 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (133) and confirmed positive tests (68), the county saw 33.8% of its tests come back positive.
Pennsylvania StateWNEP-TV 16

COVID-19 update: Nearly 4,400 new positive cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 4,391 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,329,111 on Wednesday, September 8. There were 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 28,446, according to the department.
Pennsylvania StateWYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Wednesday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 4,391 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths since Tuesday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,329,111 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,446 deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,010 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number,...
Pennsylvania StateWTAJ

4,391 new COVID cases reported in Pa., 66.6% vaccinated Sept. 8

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 12.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 66.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,391 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing state totals to 1,329,111 known cases since the start of...
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

Thursday's COVID-19 deaths

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) -- The Department of Health (DOH) reported seven COVID-19 deaths on Thursday morning. Six men and one woman all were hospitalized with underlying health conditions. DOH has reported 60 deaths over the past two weeks. The youngest is a woman in her 30's and the eldest is...
Washington StateFOX 28 Spokane

Washington DOH warns against the use of Ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment

The CDC reported a stark increase in the number of outpatient prescriptions of the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Poison control centers across the U.S. have also seen an uptrend of overdose calls related to the drug. The CDC said emergency departments and poison centers are receiving five-fold the number of calls compared to pre-pandemic times.
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

DOH Confirms 116 New COVID-19 Cases in Hawaiʻi County

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 938 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 60,551. Five new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 116 new infections were identified on the Big Island Saturday. On Friday, Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reported 1,778 active cases with 69 persons hospitalized.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

