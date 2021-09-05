Police respond to expanded crime scene; 1 dead, several people shot in vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La - Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting on Youree Drive and Regal Drive, the 8300 Block of Millicent Way, and a car chase in the East Cedar Grove area. According to police all three scenes may be connected originating on Millicent near the Cinemark Tinseltown Theatre. Police say a male juvenile was arrested for 2nd degree murder. Another male juvenile died and there are three other victims, one with life threatening injuries, and two with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe there may have been a gun battle between cars. At least five cars were struck.