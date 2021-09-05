CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idle Sleep eco-friendly mattress sale: save up to $1,269 for Labor Day

By Claire Davies
Idle Sleep is here for anyone wanting an eco-friendly mattress for less, offering 30% off the Idle Latex Hybrid for more natural sleep. Thanks to this latest Labor Day mattress sale, the starting price of this popular latex model has dropped to $1,398 (was $1,998), with $1,269 off the split king size. You’ll also get two free memory foam pillows worth $115 with your purchase, and an extended 18-month trial to test your mattress.

