4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $374,900

Call Erin Hunt to see today! 828-291-4199 PRIVATE WATERFRONT HOME! 4BR/4B with finished basement in beautiful Granada Farms golf course community. Lovely foyer leads into living room with brick fireplace. Walk out the new french doors where you can relax on the upper deck and watch the wildlife on the water!. Kitchen has lots of cabinets with island, some new appliances, large pantry & breakfast bar. Main level has dining room/office and half bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms including master with 2 full baths. The basement is finished with half bath and workshop area with door leading you through beautiful landscaping and steps that lead down to the water. Excellent fishing off the dock. Enjoyed kayaking, boating & other water toys. Great deer and bird watching. The lake is called Gunpowder Creek Lake, however it does not have access out to the main channel. Close to everything but still very secluded and private. New Roof, new gutters with leaf Filters, new carpet, and HVAC, fireplace in the living room, and basement.