The Minnesota Twins haven't done much celebrating away from home during the 2021 MLB season, as they have the third-fewest number of road wins in the American League (25). Minnesota was fortunate to come away with one victory on its most recent road trip, as its lone win on the six-game trek was a 10-inning triumph at Boston. The Twins hope to record a rare road victory when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon. Minnesota also has struggled in the Motor City, as it has scored a total of seven runs while losing its last four games in Detroit.