MD: 1 STUDENT, 2 PEOPLE SHOT AT TOWSON UNIV CAMPUS

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A triple shooting at the heart of Towson University’s campus Saturday afternoon has the community reeling. Three people, one a student, were injured in the shooting, none critically. Baltimore County Police said it happened at Freedom Square in the center of campus around 2 a.m., where a large, unsanctioned event was held. Police are working to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence. President Kim Schatzel said the university’s office of public safety is increasing patrols in response. The university will also conduct a review of its safety policies. “Our university leadership team responded to this incident as it was occurring, and in the coming days we will be reviewing our policies, practices and procedures to ensure that TU remains one of the safest campuses in the nation, and that incidents like what transpired early Saturday morning do not happen again,” Schatzel said in an announcement Sunday. Baltimore County Police estimate about 500 people were present at the time of the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information or video in the incident to contact violent crime detectives at 410-307-2020.