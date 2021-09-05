CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

MD: 1 STUDENT, 2 PEOPLE SHOT AT TOWSON UNIV CAMPUS

voiceofalexandria.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people, including a student, were shot on Towson University campus.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson University#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Tightens Security After Triple Shooting On Campus

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A triple shooting at the heart of Towson University’s campus Saturday afternoon has the community reeling. Three people, one a student, were injured in the shooting, none critically. Baltimore County Police said it happened at Freedom Square in the center of campus around 2 a.m., where a large, unsanctioned event was held. Police are working to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence. President Kim Schatzel said the university’s office of public safety is increasing patrols in response. The university will also conduct a review of its safety policies. “Our university leadership team responded to this incident as it was occurring, and in the coming days we will be reviewing our policies, practices and procedures to ensure that TU remains one of the safest campuses in the nation, and that incidents like what transpired early Saturday morning do not happen again,” Schatzel said in an announcement Sunday. Baltimore County Police estimate about 500 people were present at the time of the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information or video in the incident to contact violent crime detectives at 410-307-2020.    
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Student shot just off campus at South LA high school, police say

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect that the Los Angeles School Police Department now believes the suspect in the shooting of a 17-year-old was a man who had gotten out of a car, not a student. A previous version of this story said an officer said the suspect was a student.
Towson, MDPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Police investigate shooting on Towson University campus

TOWSON, Md. — Three people were shot Saturday morning on the campus of Towson University, Baltimore County police said. The shooting was an isolated incident involving a group that had gathered at the center of campus near academic buildings, the department said in a statement. University officials said the injuries...
Baltimore County, MDNew York Post

Three shot at Baltimore area’s Towson University in ‘egregious act of violence’

Three people were shot at Towson University, including one student, early Saturday morning in an “egregious act of violence,” the school’s president announced. The trio was shot on Saturday at about 2 a.m. in Freedom Square, a campus area near academic buildings at the college, during an unsanctioned gathering, according to Towson University President Kim Schatzel.
Towson, MDPosted by
PennLive.com

Three shot at Maryland’s Towson University

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Three people were shot Saturday morning on the campus of Towson University, Baltimore County police said. The shooting was an isolated incident involving a group that had gathered at the center of campus near academic buildings, the department said in a statement on social media. The...
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Towson University Shooting Samuel Nnam Held Without Bond

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Samuel Nnam, 19, is being held without bond after prosecutors allege he shot two people and himself during an unsanctioned event on the Towson University campus last Saturday. Court documents said Nnam showed up at the Towson University party with two others Saturday morning when someone in that group hit someone else in the head. Gunfire then followed, sending people running in all directions. Officers found a female student shot in the torso and another victim, who arrived with the shooting suspect — was also shot in the torso. Nnam was carried away from the scene and found...
CollegesWSAV-TV

SC State Univ. to require bi-weekly COVID-19 testing for students & staff

ORANGEBURG, SC (WSAV) – South Carolina State University announced the school will require all employees and students to undergo biweekly COVID-19 testing as part of the university’s efforts to curb the virus’ spread on campus. According to a release from the school, everyone must be tested or show proof of...
Washington, DCPosted by
DCist

Eight People Shot, Four Dead After Multiple Weekend Shootings In D.C.

On Saturday, a sunny warm day during the long holiday weekend, a D.C. police officer heard gunshots coming from near 7th and Longfellow St., NW, in Brightwood Park. Upon arriving at the scene, just after 7:30 p.m., the officer found six people suffering gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead, while three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Healthtmj4.com

Flu shot - Lakshmi Kurre, MD

Lakshmi Kurre, MD, primary care physician, explains why it is so important to get a flu shot to protect yourself from the flu, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Kurre also talks about who should get the COVID-19 vaccine and all of safe vaccination options offered at several Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin locations.
Prince George's County, MDwashingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s Teachers Share Tools, Strategies for Successful School Year

Prince George’s County Public Schools count as one of several school districts in Maryland that began the new school year on Wednesday, Sept. 8. But for thousands of educators to achieve success, they must prepare their schedules, classrooms and minds for students who must wear masks. And with the county leading the state in confirmed COVID-19 cases, substitute teachers must now be vaccinated.
Maryland StateWSLS

Female student, 2 others hospitalized after shooting on Towson University campus in Maryland

A female student and two others are in the hospital following a shooting at a Maryland university, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Authorities say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday during a gathering at the center of Towson University. The shooting happened in Freedom Square, a location In the academic part of the campus, according to university officials.
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Officer Suspended After Triple Shooting On Campus, Student Released From Hospital

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University said in a statement Tuesday that a veteran officer of the university’s Office of Public Safety is on a paid suspension after a triple shooting at a large, unpermitted party at the heart of campus over the weekend. Three were hospitalized in the shooting, including a student. The university announced Tuesday that the student has been released from the hospital. She will return to class and campus, the school said. Only one victim remains hospitalized. The officer is suspended pending a full investigation into whether they followed established procedure that evening. The school said 400 people were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy