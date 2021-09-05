CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackmon, Cron power Rockies past NL East-leading Braves 7-6

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered for the third straight game, Raimel Tapia had a go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 Saturday night. C.J. Cron also homered for the Rockies. Ozzie Albies homered for the second time in as many games for the NL East-leading Braves, who remained two games in front of the Philadelphia Phillies. Travis d’Arnaud added a homer in the ninth for Atlanta.

