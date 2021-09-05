Blackmon, Cron power Rockies past NL East-leading Braves 7-6

The day after his first multi-homer game since 2017, Stephen Vogt has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Braves announced today. Vogt, who has struggled with the bat since signing with the Braves, surprised everyone yesterday unleashing a pair of homers that would help propel the Braves to their win over the Nationals. Unfortunately, catching is a very difficult position and after trying to block a ball in the dirt while trying to make a play at third, Stephen Vogt immediately fell to the ground in pain. With tears in his eyes he left the game before being replaced by Travis d’Arnaud.