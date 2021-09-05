‘Reflection’: first trailer for Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Venice Competition title (exclusive)

Emmy-nominated director Justin Chadwick is set to co-direct the fantasy/drama/biopic Untamed, a U.K.-China co-production about the remarkable, improbable life of Zhu Shenghao, who famously translated the complete works of Shakespeare into Chinese singlehandedly. The innovative project, which will be told in both English and Chinese and shot between London and Shanghai, will actually feature two filmmakers at the helm. Chadwick will handle the English components, while a Chinese director, to be announced at a later date, will handle the Chinese shooting. The filmmakers will then come together to collaborate on the final edit. The film will begin production in the U.K. in...