Movies

'Reflection': first trailer for Valentyn Vasyanovych's Venice Competition title (exclusive)

By Orlando Parfitt
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen can reveal the first trailer for Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Reflection, which plays in Competiton at this year’s Venice Film Festival (September 1-11). After winning the top Horizons prize in 2019 with Atlantis, Ukraine’s Vasyanovych steps up to Competition with a drama — which he also wrote, shot and edited — about a surgeon (Roman Lutskyi) who is captured by Russian military forces in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine. He returns to his comfortable middle-class apartment on release, and tries to find a renewed purpose in life.

